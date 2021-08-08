Madger Gomes has not trained with Charlton Athletic this past week, as per journalist Louis Mendez on Twitter (see tweet below).

Madger Gomes has not trained with #cafc this week — Louis Mendez (@LouisMend) August 7, 2021

Charlton Athletic have been casting an eye over the midfielder over recent times.

Gomes, who is 24-years-old, played for the Addicks in pre-season games against Reading, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

However, Nigel Adkins’ side appear to have moved on from him now.

Weighing up options

Gomes is a free agent after being released by Portsmouth at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options.

He has also spent time on trial with Portsmouth this summer, as per The News.

The midfielder spent the past two seasons at Doncaster in League One and scored four goals in 42 appearances for them in all competitions.

