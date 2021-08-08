Charlton Athletic no longer looking at free agent Madger Gomes
Madger Gomes has not trained with Charlton Athletic this past week, as per journalist Louis Mendez on Twitter (see tweet below).
Charlton Athletic have been casting an eye over the midfielder over recent times.
Gomes, who is 24-years-old, played for the Addicks in pre-season games against Reading, Crystal Palace and Fulham.
However, Nigel Adkins’ side appear to have moved on from him now.
Weighing up options
Gomes is a free agent after being released by Portsmouth at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options.
He has also spent time on trial with Portsmouth this summer, as per The News.
The midfielder spent the past two seasons at Doncaster in League One and scored four goals in 42 appearances for them in all competitions.
Career to date
Gomes spent time as a youngster at Liverpool and Villarreal before joining Leeds United in 2017.
The ex-Spain youth international stayed for a single season at Elland Road and played twice for their first-team before spells in Europe at Sochaux and Istra.
Doncaster brought him back to England two years ago but decided to let him leave when his contract expired at the end of June.
Charlton have been taking a look but he is not with them anymore. The Addicks started the new season with a 0-0 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.