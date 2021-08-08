Birmingham City are keen on Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor.

Birmingham City will make a move for the attacker if they can offload Sam Cosgrove, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Birmingham. Will firm up a move for Lyle Taylor at Forest if Cosgrove goes. Also looking into a return of old hero Scott Dann. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 8, 2021

Taylor, who is 31-years-old, is a player who the Blues’ boss Lee Bowyer knows well from managing at Charlton Athletic.

The Monserrat international moved to Nottingham Forest last year and managed five goals in 42 games in all competitions last season.

Read: Birmingham City-linked free agent completes new move

Scores goals

He was previously a hit at Charlton and managed 36 goals in 67 games for the Addicks, playing a key role in their promotion to the Championship under Bowyer in 2019.

Taylor has also played for the likes of Millwall, AFC Bournemouth, Falkirk, Sheffield United, Scunthorpe United and AFC Wimbledon in the past.

He could be on the move once again in this transfer window with Birmingham City keen to lure him to the Midlands.

Read: Nottingham Forest loan man from last season wanted by Derby County

Thoughts?

Bowyer knows how to get the best out of Taylor and he would be a useful addition for Birmingham if they were able to sign him this summer.

He would give the Blues some more competition and depth up top which comes in handy for the long season.

Birmingham started the new season with an impressive 1-0 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane yesterday with defender Maxime Colin scoring the winner.