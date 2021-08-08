Hull City winger Thomas Mayer is close to a move away.

Hull City are moving him on to clear space in their squad, as per a report by Hull Live.

Mayer, who is 25-years-old, joined the Tigers in September last year but has struggled for game time in East Yorkshire.

He still has a year left on his deal but is on the verge of a departure.

Read: Player released by Hull City signs for new Macclesfield club

Not worked out

Mayer has made 14 appearances since his move to Grant McCann’s side from Austrian outfit Austria Lustenau.

He has previously played for the likes of Stuttgart, FC Pasching, FC Liefering and LASK Linz in the past.

One out, one in?

Hull are keen to re-sign Tom Huddlestone on a free transfer after he has impressed on trial but need to move out Mayer first.

Their transfer embargo means they can only have a certain number of players in their first-team squad.

This has seen January signing Jordan Flores leave on a permanent basis to League Two side Northampton Town and Mayer is now close to following him out the exit door.

Read: Hull City attacker sees move to Scotland collapse

Dream start

Hull stunned Preston North End yesterday with an impressive 4-1 away win.

Goals from Keane Lewis-Potter, Richie Smallwood, Josh Magennis and Andy Cannon saw the Tigers start the new season with a bang.

Mayer wasn’t in the squad yesterday and is on his way out.