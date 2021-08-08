Sheffield United are keen on Crewe Alexandra attacker Charlie Kirk.

Sheffield United want to to sign the League One man for £500,000, according to a report by The Sun.

Kirk, who is 23-years-old, is also wanted by Charlton Athletic, as per journalist Alan Nixon.

He didn’t play for Crewe yesterday in their first game of the season against Cheltenham Town.

Academy graduate

Kirk has been a key player for Crewe over the past few seasons but they could be set to lose him now.

He has risen up through the academy of the Cheshire side and has made 203 appearances for their first-team so far in his career, chipping in with 32 goals.

He played a key role in David Artell’s sides’ promotion from League Two last year and adapted well to the step up to League One last term.

What next

Sheffield United lost their opening game of the new campaign 1-0 at home to Birmingham City and could see Kirk as someone to boost their attacking options.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have had a quiet transfer window so far as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Charlton drew 0-0 against Sheffield Wednesday at the Valley and could do with some additions in attack following the departure of Chuks Aneke and Liam Millar heading back to Liverpool (now at FC Basel) at the end of last term.