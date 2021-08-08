Sunderland are facing a battle with Beerschot to land Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, according to The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67).

Sheffield United are now thinking about sending the youngster to Belgium instead.

Jebbinson, who is 18-years-old, is also on the radar of League One duo Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion.

The Blades are poised to loan him out for this season to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Career to date

The Canadian-born teenager started his career over there in the ANB Futbol academy before relocating with his family to England in 2017.

He joined Sheffield United’s academy in 2018 and has since been a regular for their Under-18s and Under-23s sides over the past few years.

Jebbison also spent time away on loan in non-league at Chorley during the first-half of last season before returning to Bramall Lane.

The striker was handed his senior debut for the Blades in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace in May last year before he started a week later and scored against Everton.

Jebbison ended up playing four times under Paul Heckingbottom last season but could now head out the exit door on loan.

What next

He has options in the Football League with Sunderland, Doncaster and Burton keen to lure him to League One.

However, Beerschot could give Jebbison the chance to play regular football in the Belgian top flight which may be admirable to Sheffield United.