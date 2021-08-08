Salford City want to sign Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts following his loan spell at the club last season, reports The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67).

Gotts, 21, scored three goals in 23 League Two appearances for Salford City last season.

The Leeds United man is a product of the club’s youth academy and made his league debut in the 2019/20 campaign, but could now be leaving Elland Road.

Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that Salford want a return for the Englishman but that Leeds are ‘unwilling’ to loan Gotts out again as he’s in the final year of his contract.

Salford then would have to make a permanent move for Gotts, with Nixon going on to write that Motherwell are also interested in the signing.