Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel could be on the move should his side secure a deal for Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer – Sunderland and Blackpool have been closely linked with the full-back.

Gabriel, 22, spent last season on loan at Blackpool.

The right-sided defender featured 29 times in League One as he helped the Seasiders earn promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

Having since returned to the City Ground, Blackpool have been linked with a permanent move and Sunderland have also been credited with an interest.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67) that Forest could sanction the sale of Gabriel should they strike a deal for Palmer from Sheffield Wednesday this month.

What’s the state of play with Gabriel’s potential Forest exit?

Nixon previously reported that Blackpool had tabled an offer to sign Gabriel, but that Forest weren’t immediately keen on the sale given their current lack of options in defence.

Blackpool. Offer now in for Jordan Gabriel at Nottingham Forest. Good loan spell. Signing for the future. Forest may need a right back in first before he goes … others keen too. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 21, 2021

Since, further reports have emerged claiming that Forest value the right-back at £700,000.

That was towards the end of last month and so that price tag likely remains. But as interest grows in Gabriel that valuation might be shoved upwards and it could come down to a bidding war, which would largely work in favour of Forest.

A good player who could be available at a good price – it’ll be interest to see his situation unfold this month.