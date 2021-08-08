West Brom plan to offer Sam Johnstone a new and improved contract amid ongoing interest from Manchester United and Spurs, reports The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67).

Johnstone, 28, looks set to be offered a new deal with West Brom.

His current contract runs out next summer and there’s been plenty of talk regarding his future at The Hawthorns. West Ham are the only club to have tabled a bid so far but their £6million offer falls way short of the Baggies’ £20million valuation.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that West Brom plan to offer Johnstone a new deal ‘to make up for blocking his exit to the Premier League’ this summer, going on to mention how he’s still on Manchester United’s radar and that Spurs could move next summer if he becomes a free agent.

Nixon also claims that Johnstone ‘will accept better terms’ instead of letting his contract run down.

In light of Pereira…

Matheus Pereira sealed his hasty exit from West Brom this week. The Brazilian was wanted by a number of clubs but after Valerien Ismael hit out saying the player was ‘not committed’, Pereira also hit back, and has since sealed a move to Al-Hilal.

Whether that was his first choice move remains to be seen but the Baggies managed to get a quick-sale in there and avoid a potential exile which would’ve damaged Pereira’s transfer value.

Johnstone though looks to be going about his potential move in a much better way – he’s entering his fourth season with the club and looks as though he could repay that loyalty by signing a new deal so that West Brom don’t lose a quality player for nothing this time next year.

It’ll definitely score him some points among Baggies fans and with Ismael too, who could in turn allow Johnstone to secure his Premier League move next summer should the Baggies miss out on promotion.