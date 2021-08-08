Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong is ‘prepared to wait’ for his Premier League move, with Crystal Palace looking keen on the striker (Sun on Sunday, 08.08.21, pg. 67).

Armstrong, 24, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

It comes after he scored a staggering 28 goals for Rovers in the Championship last season and he’s since been linked with a host of top flight clubs, including West Ham, Newcastle United, Watford, Norwich City, Southampton and Palace.

Though it’s those latter four who’ve been most recently and most closely linked.

Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that Crystal Palace are focusing their transfer efforts on Armstrong and Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson, with the Eagles having already tabled a £12million deal for Armstrong plus extras.

But Rovers have already knocked back wealthier offers from Watford, Norwich and Southampton having previously been reported to have a £20million valuation of their star striker.

With Rover seemingly playing hardball then, Nixon goes on to write how Armstrong ‘may fancy Palace over their rivals and is prepared to wait for the move after this window shuts’.

Rovers debacle

Tony Mowbray’s side wouldn’t have wanted to find themselves in this position – Armstrong has less than a year on his contract now and as each week passes, his transfer value drops.

They’re still holding out for an ambitious £20million fee which could deter a lot of clubs due his contract situation and with Armstrong now willing to wait, that could signal a cut-price January move or even a free transfer next summer – providing Rovers can’t strike a new deal with the player.