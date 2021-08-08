Wycombe Wanderers are hoping to strike a deal with Birmingham City’s Sam Cosgrove this summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67).

Cosgrove, 24, looks set to leave Birmingham City this summer.

A handful of teams have already been linked with the striker including the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, who’ve both been linked with a loan move. Now though, Wycombe Wanderers are said to be keen.

Alan Nixon writes how Blues ‘want to create space’ for a new signing but doesn’t indicate whether Wycombe are pursuing a permanent or loan deal for Cosgrove.

Previous reports linking the Englishman with the St Andrew’s exit this summer have been for a loan move – Cosgrove only joined Birmingham City in January this year, signing from Aberdeen for a reported £2million fee.

He went on to feature 12 times in the Championship during the second half of last season but failed to score and failed to impress, and now he could find himself dropping down a league to join Gareth Ainsworth’s Chairboys.

They clinched a winning start to the season yesterday with a solid 2-1 win at home to Accrington Stanley. They’ve made a few good signings this summer including a deal for Stoke City striker Sam Vokes, and now they could add another Championship Sam to their ranks in Cosgrove – he’s obviously a player with ability and potential given his age but it’s not yet worked out for him at St Andrew’s.

He was signed during Aitor Karanka’s reign and whilst Bowyer gave him the chance to impress, he wasn’t his signing and Bowyer looks to prefer other options in attack.

Cosgrove could face a contested few weeks in the remainder of this summer transfer window.