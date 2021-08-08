Birmingham City want to sign Scott Dann following his release from Crystal Palace, reports The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67).

Dann, 34, is wanted by Birmingham City.

The Englishman was let go by Crystal Palace this summer and is now a free agent, having previously been linked with a move to Bournemouth earlier this summer.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that Blues boss Lee Bowyer is keen on a reunion with former Birmingham City man Dann, with whom he was previously teammates with at St Andrew’s.

Dann is a product of the Walsall youth academy but joined up with Birmingham City in 2009. He spent two seasons at St Andrew’s before leaving for Blackburn Rovers where he spent the next three years, signing for Crystal Palace midway through the 2013/14 campaign.

He went on to feature 181 times for the Eagles in all competitions, scoring an impressive 17 goals in all competitions from defence.

Last time round, he featured just 15 times in the Premier League as he dealt with one or two injuries which shoved him down the pecking order. Now a Championship move seems like it could be in the offing and Nixon writes that Birmingham City will have to fend off ‘rival offers’ to land the Englishman this summer.

A potentially shrewd signing for Blues, who got off to a winning start to the new season with a 1-0 win at Sheffield United last night.