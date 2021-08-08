Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien ‘wants’ to seal a move to Leeds United this summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67).

O’Brien, 22, has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds United this month.

Football Insider initially reported that Leeds had opened talks to sign the Englishman before Alan Nixon wrote in The Sun on Sunday (01.08) that the Terriers wanted ‘at least’ an eight-figure sum for O’Brien.

Since, both clubs have seemingly been stalling on negotiations with Nixon writing in The Sun on Sunday this morning that O’Brien is ‘waiting on an agreement’ to be reached between the two clubs, with Town ‘prepared to sell’.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have offered to pay that £10million fee in instalments but Nixon writes how that is of little use to Bielsa’s former no.2, Carlos Corberan and his Huddersfield Town side as they want cash to replace O’Brien this month should they strike a deal with Leeds.

Nixon also goes on to report how ‘various’ deals have been knocked back, including ‘some straight cash and some with swaps’.

The ‘Leeds way’

Interestingly in Nixon’s report this morning, he goes on to mention how O’Brien is willing to join up with Leeds and work his way into the starting line up at Elland Road.

O’Brien is a tenacious player and that shows with his every performance. But Conor Gallagher was Bielsa’s first choice this summer and Nixon explains how that same route which O’Brien wants to take into the Leeds XI is not one that appealed to Gallagher.

After being left out of Town’s Championship opener v Derby County yesterday, it seems like a move is in the offing for O’Brien.