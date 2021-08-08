Sheffield United are looking into a potential deal for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng to replace Arsenal-bound Aaron Ramsdale, reports The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67).

Ramsdale, 23, looks set to join Arsenal. Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that the Englishman is ‘Arsenal-bound’ and as a replacement, the Blades want Dieng.

The Swiss shot-stopper broke into the QPR starting line up last season. He impressed in his 42 Championship outings, keeping 11 clean sheets as the R’s shot up in the table during the second half of the campaign.

Dieng, 26, though has been linked with a Premier League move this year. The likes of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United were all tipped with a move previously before West Ham were linked with a £6million transfer (Sun on Sunday, 11.04).

Nixon writes that Dieng could still move for £6million and that Sheffield United will have that cash to spend once they sell Ramsdale to Arsenal.

Ambitious Blades?

Sheffield United and QPR are two sides eyeing automatic promotion from the Championship this season. Dieng helped his side to a 1-1 draw v Millwall yesterday whilst Slavisa Jokanovic saw his Blades side fall to a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham City.

Whether or not Dieng, who is contracted to QPR until 2024, would swap QPR for Sheffield United remains to be seen and what’s more is that price tag seems a little low for a player of Dieng’s quality – he’s a really assured Championship keeper and gives this R’s side some much needed solidity.

An unlikely move to Bramall Lane but if the money’s right, Dieng and QPR could yet part ways.