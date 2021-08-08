Nottingham Forest ‘hope to snap up’ Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer, reports The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67).

Palmer, 29, is wanted by Nottingham Forest. The Scot has been with Sheffield Wednesday his entire career and has racked up an impressive 301 appearances for the Owls in all competitions.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that Chris Hughton wants to bring Palmer to the City Ground this month, in what he describes as a ‘bargain deal’.

How did Palmer play in the Championship last season?

Palmer featured 39 times in the Championship for relegated Sheffield Wednesday last season. Although his side were atrocious throughout, Palmer earned praise for his never-say-die attitude and cemented his status as a favourite among fans.

He made his league debut for the club way back in the 2010/11 season but now has just a year left on his deal.

Will Wednesday sell up?

Darren Moore has so far been stern with potential player sales. He’s remained adamant that the likes of Barry Bannan and Josh Windass were going nowhere after both have been linked with Championship moves and there’s nothing to suggest that it’d be different with Palmer.

He’s a versatile and experienced Championship player and so Forest’s interest is justified. But given Palmer’s history at Hillsborough and his relationship among supporters, it seems unlikely that he’ll swap Sheffield Wednesday for Nottingham Forest despite playing in League One this season.