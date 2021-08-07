Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 away at Charlton Athletic in League One this evening.

Sheffield Wednesday travelled down to London to face Charlton Athletic at The Valley this afternoon, in their first game of the new League One season.

It comes after a hugely positive summer for the Owls – Darren Moore has been given license to bring in his preferred players and has so far got 12 names over the line with Lewis Gibson joining on loan from Everton earlier today.

After a cagey, goalless first half at The Valley, Charlton would pile the pressure on in the second but couldn’t find a way through and the Owls take a point back to Sheffield.

There were definite positives for Moore to take from today’s game, but one player struggled to really make an impact – Andre Green.

He signed in January this year and after a stop-start showing in the Championship in the second half of the Championship last time round, many are hoping he can really find form in League One.

But he had a long evening in London today – see what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about his performance today:

Get Andre Green off. Not done anything at all. #swfc — William Gleadall (@Gleadyy) August 7, 2021

2 games in a row now and I don’t think green has beaten a man yet villa fans said he was class but Ive not seen anything to justify the hype as of yet #swfc — scott cain (@scottcain13) August 7, 2021

Get Green off #SWFC — Nicholas Brown (@NickOfTheBrown) August 7, 2021

Played well, need to change up right side if we wanna score though need to bring green off #swfc — SWFCLiam🦉 (@ProperGrimLim) August 7, 2021

Kamberi looks decent green news to wake up.This ref is giving everything #SWFC — Connor 🇪🇪 (@1867connor) August 7, 2021

Green not done much… Sub and go for it!! #swfc #wawaw — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) August 7, 2021