Charlton Athletic drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday in League One this afternoon.

The Addicks have made a few keen signings following their 7th-place finish last time round, with all summer signings Craig MacGillivray, Sean Clare, George Dobson, Jayden Stockley and Akin Famewo starting.

It was a goalless first half from both sides, disrupted by a head injury to Wednesday’s Callum Paterson. The second half was likewise – Charlton went for the win but could’ve lost it right at the end when Barry Bannan had a glorious chance, though on the whole it’s a decent enough point for either side.

One man stood out for Addicks fans today though – Dobson. He played on the left a midfield three and gave a good account of himself following his summer release from Sunderland.

See what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Twitter about the 23-year-old’s performance today:

Dobson looks at upgrade on pratley so far so much work rate stockley is an animal and DJ showing flashes or quality #cafc — Luke (@lukeb1985) August 7, 2021

Dobson is quality — Danny Blackwell (@Fire_Cafc) August 7, 2021

Done nothing , DJ and Dobson been standouts , rest useless — Danny Blackwell (@Fire_Cafc) August 7, 2021

Dobson is quality #cafc — Charlton Dave (@cafc1983) August 7, 2021

Agreed, our best player by a mile — Jamie Watkins (@Wattos) August 7, 2021

Like the look of Dobson. Huge improvement on Pratley and Watson. Very hungry. Breaks up play. #cafc — Ryan Mason (@UniversalMSLtd) August 7, 2021