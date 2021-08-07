Preston North End’s 2021/22 campaign has got off to an abysmal start, with Frankie McAvoy’s side suffering a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of newly promoted Hull City.

The Lilywhites looked to have got off to a strong start, going 1-0 up after just eight minutes. Emil Riis Jakobsen opened the scoring to Frankie McAvoy’s men ahead early on.

However, their lead didn’t last long, with Keane Lewis-Potter firing home Hull City’s equaliser 10 minutes before half-time.

After the break, Grant McCann’s side well and truly took control.

Richie Smallwood put Hull ahead shortly after the hour mark, before late goals from Josh Magennis and Andy Cannon sealed a comfortable win on their return to the Championship, sending their supporters back to East Yorkshire proud of their performance.

However, at the other end of the spectrum, Preston North End fans have been left reeling after the display.

Following the game, supporters made their feelings known on Twitter, voicing their concerns for the campaign ahead.

When you employ a manager who has never managed at any level before and you sign players from Bamber bridge, you can say hello to League 1 right now. #ridsdaleout #hemmingsout #pnefc — andy (@andy96444512) August 7, 2021

Atrocious said it all last season we are so negative going forward. No creativity no one wide running forward. Long hard season ahead. — Carl Charnley (@CarlCharnley) August 7, 2021

Yep, this is going to be a long season… #pnefc — Ben HD (@PNEBenHD) August 7, 2021

I know it's only the 1st game but we are a dreadful side. Frank is not going to be good enough. Getting beaten 1-4 at home to a newly promoted side is just plain embarrassing. — Geoff Thurman (@therealgeofft) August 7, 2021

people saying we need a striker we need an entirely new team — nathan (@nathan2003_) August 7, 2021

Glad I’m at work. — James (@Infoball2) August 7, 2021

After such a poor opening day, McAvoy will be determined to turn it around at Deepdale. Next up for Preston in the league is Reading, who started their season with a 3-2 loss to Stoke City.