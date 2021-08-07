Swansea City lost 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers in their opening game of the Championship season today.

Swansea City went into the new Championship season under a new manager in Russell Martin. He left MK Dons to join up with the Swans after Steve Cooper’s exit last month but would find his new side behind at half-time today.

Blackburn Rovers scored through Sam Gallagher on the 36th minute. Ben Brereton Diaz would then double Rovers’ lead form the spot soon after the restart before Jamie Paterson pulled one back for Swansea.

The Swans were showing obvious signs of Martin’s MK Dons side at Ewood Park today – they were making a lot of passes and looking relatively comfortable in possession.

One man who looked like he struggled to adapt to this new style was Ryan Bennett, and plenty of Swans fans noticed.

