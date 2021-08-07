Swansea City lost 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers in their opening game of the Championship season today.

Swansea City went into the new Championship season under a new manager in Russell Martin. He left MK Dons to join up with the Swans after Steve Cooper’s exit last month but would find his new side behind at half-time today.

Blackburn Rovers scored through Sam Gallagher on the 36th minute. Ben Brereton Diaz would then double Rovers’ lead form the spot soon after the restart before Jamie Paterson pulled one back for Swansea.

The Swans were showing obvious signs of Martin’s MK Dons side at Ewood Park today – they were making a lot of passes and looking relatively comfortable in possession.

One man who looked like he struggled to adapt to this new style was Ryan Bennett, and plenty of Swans fans noticed.

See what these Swansea City fans said on Twitter about the 31-year-old’s performance today:

Terrible in possession for large portions of that first half. Blackburn have been taking a field day against us so far. Bennett somehow looks worse than he did last season (probably for the lack of a certain Marc Guehi) — daxpwnsyouall (@daxpwnsyouall) August 7, 2021

One worry i had was Bennett would not be able to play Martin's Style …. and i think my worries have been confirmed in the first half … #Swans — Ade Owen (@Welshade) August 7, 2021

Ryan Bennett causing heart attacks trying to pass it out from the back. Just lump it forward. ⚽️ — Robert (@chipprob) August 7, 2021

People complained the Swans were boring under Steve Cooper. Well, there was nothing boring about the way we played in that first half. Watching Ryan Bennett try to pass the ball around at the back is heart attack a minute stuff. — Guto Llewelyn (@GutoLlewelyn) August 7, 2021

Ryan Bennett looks really uncomfortable playing from the back #SwanseaCity 🦢 — EGANS🧠 (@egansmind) August 7, 2021

A lot of things we hope must be improved

Urgency in passing

Lowe learning to pass early and not when in a tight hole

We seriously need ball playing CBs cabango, Benett and co have cooper ball in their veins so always caught giving stray passes.

But in all we have 45 games more — PapaAdjei (@PapaAdjei99) August 7, 2021