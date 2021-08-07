QPR drew 1-1 at home to Millwall in their opening game of the new Championship season today.

QPR kicked off their Championship season with the visit of Millwall today. Mark Warburton goes into his third season in charge of the west London club and many expect them to be challenging for promotion after a promising summer of transfers.

Millwall though have also made some shrewd signing in the pre-season and it was they who took the lead today, after Jed Wallace scored with a fine effort in the first half.

Rob Dickie would equalise with an equally impressive goal before half-time and it was him who had QPR fans talking online this afternoon.

He shone last season after joining from Oxford United and looks to have started this season positively too – see what these QPR fans said on Twitter about Dickie’s performance today:

Rob Dickie is the best centre back in the world — Connor (@connorosully) August 7, 2021

Rob Dickie is a cheat code #qpr — dan (@danlambert__) August 7, 2021

Dickie has been the best player on the pitch. Definitely Premiership quality.

In general – poor first 30 minutes but started to get on top after the equaliser.

Would like to see us up the pace. Too pedestrian. Not enough intensity. #QPR — Michael (@Mike_H92) August 7, 2021

Dickie is so so good. Even without his goal he’s been the best player for us by a mile. Big lad but so good with the ball at his feet. Class #QPR — David (@Swanny1882) August 7, 2021

Rob Dickie is quite good at football… #qpr — Sam Taylor (@samtaylorqpr) August 7, 2021