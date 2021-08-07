Derby County drew 1-1 at home to Huddersfield Town in their opening game of the Championship season today.

Derby County went into their season opener v Huddersfield Town following a chaotic summer at the club.

The club’s been in off-field turmoil since last season when they avoided relegation by a point and a place, with Wayne Rooney being massively limited with his summer signings.

Ryan Allsop, Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman all signed on free transfers yesterday and Ravel Morrison’s arrival was confirmed shortly before kick-off today.

Despite many backing the Rams for relegation this season, they took the lead today through Davies in the first half.

Naby Sarr would equalise for the Terriers before half-time…

For Derby County fans though, Kamil Jozwiak continues to divide opinion. The 23-year-old is in his second season at the club after a struggle last time round, and he looked as though he struggled again today.

See what these Derby County fans said on Twitter about Jozwiak’s performance today:

Will Jozwiak ever justify his transfer fee? Not looking good… #dcfc #dcfcfans — Twedds (@METwedds) August 7, 2021

Is Jozwiak shaping up for a zero out of 10? — Steve Naylor (@stevenaylor) August 7, 2021

Joswiak Bird & Frsyth all very quiet need more input from them — brian nason (@noseypeople2) August 7, 2021

Jozwiak needs to get more involved and track back — ً (@ad4mwyd) August 7, 2021

Unfortunately just doesn't seem Jozwiak is ever gonna be suited to the English game 😔 Just looks lost out there #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) August 7, 2021