Ipswich Town drew 2-2 at home to Morecambe in League One this afternoon.

Ipswich Town went into today’s season opener v newly-promoted Morecambe after a promising summer under Paul Cook.

He managed to bring in 11 new faces this summer with a couple of marquee signings in Conor Chaplin, George Edmundson and Rekeem Harper for transfer fees.

Morecambe had won promotion to League One via the League Two play-offs last season and took a first half lead through Cole Stockton.

Scott Fraser got the Tractor Boys level on the hour mark but Stockton bagged his second of the game soon after, but Macauley Bonne salvaged a late point for Ipswich.

Two players stood out for Ipswich Town fans despite the loss today – new signings Lee Evans and Harper who both started in front of the defence.

See how these Ipswich Town fans rated their performances today:

Chaplin not getting a look-in. Harper stand-out along with Evans’ tying up with KVY. Penney solid but not impressed by Woolfenden. Burns hit-and-miss, Pigott also not overwhelming. But it’s good to be back and this is day one of a long season. #itf — Jim (@MouseSized) August 7, 2021

Chaplin not contributing so far. I would put Fraser in the 10 and Barry wide left. Harper and Evans doing really well in the middle though. #ITFC — Martin Coad (@MartinCoad86) August 7, 2021

Both full backs look poor defensively but there is a lot of positive signs and nice link up down the right hand side. It's great to see Evans and Harper covering every blade of grass but also look very comfortable on the ball. #itfc — Shaun D (@ShaunD360) August 7, 2021

Encouraging signs but naturally plenty of work to do for #itfc. Harper and Evans look a class apart. Need to find a way of getting Chaplin – or indeed any ‘No.10’ – in the game — Dave Gooderham (@davegoods) August 7, 2021

Plenty of positives for #itfc – the KVY Burns partnership already looks outstanding. Evans and Harper in Central midfield look class. Would like to see Fraser as the no. 10 in second half. — Oli Draper (@olid111) August 7, 2021

Harper and Evans, players #itfc — christoffer vårhus (@christoffervrhu) August 7, 2021