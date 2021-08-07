Ipswich Town drew 2-2 at home to Morecambe in League One this afternoon.

Ipswich Town went into today’s season opener v newly-promoted Morecambe after a promising summer under Paul Cook.

He managed to bring in 11 new faces this summer with a couple of marquee signings in Conor Chaplin, George Edmundson and Rekeem Harper for transfer fees.

Morecambe had won promotion to League One via the League Two play-offs last season and took a first half lead through Cole Stockton.

Scott Fraser got the Tractor Boys level on the hour mark but Stockton bagged his second of the game soon after, but Macauley Bonne salvaged a late point for Ipswich.

Two players stood out for Ipswich Town fans despite the loss today – new signings Lee Evans and Harper who both started in front of the defence.

See how these Ipswich Town fans rated their performances today: