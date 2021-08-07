Sunderland beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 in their opening game of the League One season today.

Sunderland hosted Wigan Athletic this afternoon. It was the Black Cats’ first league game back in front of their passionate supporters but it comes after a frustrating summer.

Lee Johnson has only brought in four new names in Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle and goalkeeper Jacob Carney, despite the club having secured new ownership earlier in the year.

They faced a Wigan Athletic side full of promise after they had a polarising summer – they signed nine new players with three of those having played at Sunderland last season, including top scorer Charlie Wyke.

And it was the visitor who took the lead in the first half through Gwion Edwards though Aiden McGeady levelled from the spot just a couple of minutes after.

Ross Stewart would score after the restart to secure an opening day win for the Black Cats, but it was Lynden Gooch who got a lot of fans talking today.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say about the 25-year-old on Twitter:

Solid half. Should be ahead. Gooch looks lively. — Gareth Waterhouse (@gwaterhouse85) August 7, 2021

Gooch, geads, embo and Stewart as a front four is very naughty like — Dec🇫🇷 (@declanprice02) August 7, 2021

Gooch has had a good game looks confident — Scott (@safcscott89) August 7, 2021

This is the Lynden Gooch that we've been looking to see for the past couple of years. If he can get his head up as often as this when running at defenders, he's far too good for this league #SAFC — Joey Burton (@joey__burton__) August 7, 2021