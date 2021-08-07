Peterborough United struggled to make a good impression in their first 45 minutes back in the Championship, with supporters voicing their opinions on Twitter.

Peterborough United are 1-0 down at half-time in their Championship season-opener against Luton Town.

Nathan Jones’ side were put 1-0 up thanks to Elijah Adebayo. The former Walsall star rose above the rest at the back post to head beyond Christy Pym, with his goalkeeping his side ahead as they head into the break.

Jones’ men have had the majority of possession, also taking four shots to Posh’s three. Overall, the Hatters have looked sharper, giving their supporters reasons to be encouraged as they embark on the new campaign.

The first half seems to have discouraged Peterborough United fans, with goalkeeper Christy Pym being picked out as a weak point in their first half.

On Twitter, supporters moved to voice their opinions on the first half, with the vast majority demanding better from Darren Ferguson’s side. Here’s what they had to say:

Luton so much quicker to close Posh down – a lot of learning to do here #pufc — Toby Wood (@TobyWoody) August 7, 2021

Things we’ve learnt from the 1st Half: Pym is not good enough for championship

Dan Butler is out of his depth

Jorge Grant is a good midfielder. — Kyle🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Kyle_Irving1) August 7, 2021

Blimey, well at least we can’t get worse in the second half… #pufc — The Posh Blog (@pufcposhblog) August 7, 2021

I’m saying nothing about Pym 🙂 #pufc — Gemma (@gempufc) August 7, 2021

Am I the only one that thinks we’ve looked alright after the first 15 minutes? #pufc #LUTPET — Jared Miller (@JaredSJMiller) August 7, 2021

With 45 minutes remaining in their season opener, it will be interesting to see if Peterborough United can bounce back from 1-0 to give the travelling fans something to cheer about on their long-awaited return to Championship football.