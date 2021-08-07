Derby County have completed the signing of free agent Ravel Morrison, bringing him in on a free transfer.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, former Manchester United prodigy has been training with Derby County in a bid to earn a deal with Wayne Rooney’s side.

Ravel Morrison has been without a club since January when his contract with Dutch side ADO Den Haag came to an end.

Now, after a long period training with the club, Morrison’s move to Pride Park has been confirmed.

Derby County confirmed Ravel Morrison’s arrival on their official club website, bringing him in on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old’s deal will see him through to the end of the 2021/22 season. He will be bidding to earn a longer deal before the season comes to an end as he looks to kick his career into action.

Morrison is not included in the squad for the Rams’ season opener against Huddersfield Town. Rooney’s squad for the clash with the Terriers is largely made up of academy graduates, with only one senior player on the bench.

Thoughts?

Morrison’s move to Pride Park presents him with yet another chance to turn his career around.

Derby County are in a crisis and they’ll need everyone to be fully invested in the task at hand, with troubles both on and off the pitch leaving them in a perilous position before the season has even started.