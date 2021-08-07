Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed the club turned down the chance to sign Fortuna Sittard star Zian Flemming.

Ahead of the new campaign, Dutch star Zian Flemming has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest have been credited with interest in the attacking midfielder, reportedly failing with bids for the Fortuna Sittard ace. Barnsley are also said to have shown an interest in Flemming.

Now, it has emerged that Flemming was also an option for Millwall.

Lions boss Gary Rowett has confirmed to London News Online that he was offered to the club but stated that Millwall’s values “didn’t fit theirs”, meaning a move failed to materialise.

Given just how good the 23-year-old was last season, he would have been an exciting acquisition for the club. However, with the clubs distances apart in their values, it seems any potential deal will not be happening before the window slams shut.

Starring in the Eredivisie

Mainly featuring as an attacking midfielder, Flemming played an influential role for Fortuna Sittard last season.

Across all competitions, the former Ajax youngster netted 15 goals and provided seven assists in 35 games during the 2020/21 season.

Could we see Flemming come to the Championship?

Flemming would be an intriguing signing for any Championship club, but Fortuna Sittard’s asking price may have to drop.

Millwall and the Eredivisie side were far apart in their valuations of the playmaker, while Forest were said to have been left shocked by their asking price.