Fulham boss Marco Silva has revealed Neeskens Kebano is set to be a key player for the 2021/22 campaign.

Last season, Neeskens Kebano was unable to break into the Fulham side under Scott Parker’s management.

He made only five Premier League appearances in the first half of the season before heading to Middlesbrough on loan in the January transfer window.

However, after being unable to break into the side last season, it has been revealed that the 29-year-old is poised for a more important role for the 2021/22 season.

Speaking to West London Sport, Marco Silva has said the attacking midfielder is in his plans for the new campaign.

The former Watford and Everton boss said players like Kebano are important, given his experience of Championship football. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s good for us that we have a good number of players that know really well the competition and what it means to play for Fulham Football Club in the Championship.

“He’s a player who knows really well the club, knows really well the competition. Of course, he’s a player that is a part of my plans.”

It will be interesting to see if the DR Congo international can have a strong influence on proceedings at Craven Cottage as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Who will he be battling for a starting role?

Marco Silva has a wealth of attacking talent available ahead of the new season.

Able to feature on the left-wing or as an attacking midfielder, Kebano will be battling the likes of Josh Onomah, Fabio Carvalho and Tom Cairney for a spot in the number 10 position. Ivan Cavaleiro, Harry Wilson and Anthony Knockaert are available on the wing, but they mainly operate on the right-hand side.

Kebano’s Fulham career to date

The French-born attacker made the move to Craven Cottage back in 2016, joining fro KRC Genk.

Since then, the former PSG youngster has played 99 times for Fulham, netting 15 goals and providing eight assists in the process.