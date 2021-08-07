Carlisle United defender Aaron Hayden is attracting interest from National League side Wrexham, according to reports.

Wrexham have already surprised EFL fans this summer, with their swoop for sought-after striker Paul Mullin.

The financial backing of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has helped the National League side prepare for the 2021/22 campaign and now, it seems they have set their sights on another EFL raid.

Carlisle United could be set for a battle to hold onto key defender Aaron Hayden, with Wrexham said to have made an approach.

The News and Star has reported that the Cumbrians’ defender is understood to be on the club’s radar ahead of the new season.

Former Wolves youngster Hayden has been an important player for Carlisle United since joining back in 2019. He is their current vice-captain and played in all but two League Two games last season.

Hayden’s contract situation

The 24-year-old defender’s deal with Carlisle United runs through until the end of next season, meaning the club would be entitled to a fee if Hayden was to move on.

It is said that a departure is a high possibility, so it will be interesting to see how the saga pans out in the coming days.

A damning blow

Losing Hayden would be a hefty blow to Chris Beech and co. The centre-back has become one of the club’s key players since joining two years ago.

He holds leadership qualities and is a physical presence at the heart of defence. Not only that, but he proved to be goal threat last season, netting five goals from the back.