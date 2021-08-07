Ex-Sheffield Wednesday star Daniel Pudil has sent a message of encouragement to his former club ahead of their 2021/22 season opener.

The beginning of Sheffield Wednesday’s mission to get back to the Championship begins today.

Darren Moore’s side travel to south-east London to face Charlton Athletic at The Valley, where they will be backed by a packed-out away end.

Not only that, but Wednesday have got the backing of fan favourite Daniel Pudil, who has moved to send his former club a message of encouragement ahead of their clash with the Addicks.

Speaking on Twitter, the now-retired Pudil wished Wednesday good luck with a short but sweet message.

He said:

Good luck to @swfc come one 🦉🦉🦉 pic.twitter.com/jkypmIKe4h — Daniel Pudil 36 (@Pupik33) August 7, 2021

The message was greeted fondly by Wednesday supporters, with Pudil maintaining a fond place in supporter’s memories after his four-year stint at Hillsborough.

After an initial loan stint for the 2015/16 campaign, Pudil joined permanently and would remain with the club until 2019.

Across all competitions, the Czech defender played 114 times for Sheffield Wednesday. In the process, he chipped in with four goals and nine assists across all competitions, becoming a popular figure amongst supporters.

Moore will be hoping his side’s performance can leave Pudil and Wednesday supporters with smiles on their faces as they look to bounce straight back to the second-tier.

Nigel Adkins’ Charlton Athletic will be no walkover, however, with the Addicks holding promotion ambitions of their own ahead of this season.