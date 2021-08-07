Nottingham Forest could complete the signing of winger Philip Zinckernagel from Watford this weekend, it has been claimed.

#WatfordFC #NFFC transfer news Understand that Philip Zinckernagel on season long loan to Forest is likely to be confirmed this weekend. We first highlighted possibility on @TheAthleticUK over a month ago. — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) August 6, 2021

Chris Hughton is looking to add some more firepower to his attacking options before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

So far, Nottingham Forest have recruited two players this summer, bringing Ethan Horvath in and signing last season’s loan ace Cafu on a permanent basis.

Now, The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal has claimed Forest could seal signing number three this weekend.

Watford winger Philip Zinckernagel is said to be closing in on a season-long loan move to the City Ground this summer.

The 26-year-old only joined the Hornets back in January, chipping in with one goal and five assists for the club. However, it seems he has been deemed surplus to requirements by Xisco Munoz, opening the door for him to head to Nottingham Forest.

An intriguing talent

Able to feature as an attacking midfielder or on the right-wing, it will be interesting to see how Zinckernagel fares in his first full season of Championship football should a move go through.

The Dane starred during his time with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt. He netted 35 goals and provided 36 assists in 89 goals for the club, scoring 19 and laying on 24 assists in the season before his move to Watford.

Competition for places

Both right-wing and attacking midfield are areas Chris Hughton could do with bolstering before the end of the month, so Zinckernagel’s arrival would make sense.

Brennan Johnson can operate as both a winger or attacking midfielder, while Joe Lolley is also an option on the wing. Joao Carvalho is back from his loan spell with UD Almeria, so the Watford ace will have competition for a starting role at the City Ground.