Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed the club are interested in a deal for Manchester City prodigy Liam Delap.

Derby County have endured a challenging pre-season, with financial troubles and a transfer embargo putting limitations on their transfer activity.

Wayne Rooney has been able to add a couple of new players this week. Richard Stearman and Ryan Allsop have joined on free transfers, with loan swoops and moves for other free agents being lined up.

Now, the Rams’ boss has confirmed the club are interested in Manchester City starlet Liam Delap.

Delap, 18, started his career with Derby County, leaving in 2019 to join the Citizens.

The City prodigy, who is the son of Stoke City legend Rory Delap, has been heavily linked with a loan move to the Championship and now, it has emerged that he is wanted by Derby.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Rooney said:

“Liam Delap is a player I really like. He has connections with Derby, he came through the Academy here.

“Whatever Manchester City are doing with Liam, we are on top of that.”

With plenty of competition for his signature but an obvious connection back to Pride Park, it will be interesting to see if Derby County are successful in their efforts to recruit Delap this summer.

Who else has been linked with Delap?

West Brom, Bournemouth, Preston North End and Millwall are among the sides said to have shown an interest in Delap ahead of the new season.

A host of options are available to him, so it will be interesting to see where he is plying his trade come the end of the month.

Starring for City’s youth sides

The attacking prospect has been a standout player for both Manchester City’s U18s and U23s sides since joining two years ago.

For the U18s, he has managed 11 goals in 17, while he has netted a stunning 27 goals in 24 outings for the U23s. He also helped the Citizens’ second-string side win the Premier League 2 title last season.