Swansea City have emerged as favourites in the chase for Ipswich Town star Flynn Downes after talks with Bournemouth hit deadlock.

Flynn Downes has been heavily linked with a move away from Portman Road this summer.

A host of Championship sides have been said keen on the highly-rated midfielder. Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Stoke City, Bournemouth, Barnsley and Peterborough United have all been credited with interest in the Ipswich Town star at some point this summer.

However, as per a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, it is Swansea City who are now leading the chase for Downes.

The report states that the Swans have emerged at the front of the chasing pack after discussions with Bournemouth “hit deadlock”.

22-year-old midfielder Downes has been training with Ipswich’s U23s this summer. A seven-figure fee plus add-ons is wanted by the Tractor Boys, so it will be interesting to see if he departs.

What would Downes bring to the table?

The Brentwood-born midfielder is a technically gifted player, offering bags of passing ability and quality on the ball.

Not only that, but he isn’t afraid of getting stuck in, collecting 32 bookings over the course of his career.

Could a move be done?

The price will have to be right for Ipswich to let Downes go, but it seems Paul Cook is prepared for life without the young midfielder.

With a host of Championship sides keen, it seems a move to the second-tier is on the horizon for the youngster. It will be interesting to see if favourites Swansea can secure a deal for Downes, or if someone else swoops in to take him in.