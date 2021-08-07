Doncaster Rovers have signed Dan Gardner following his departure from Wigan Athletic.

Doncaster Rovers have handed a one-year deal to the attacking midfielder, as announced by their official club website.

Gardner, who is 31-years-old, has been on trial with Richie Wellens’ side over the course of pre-season.

He has done enough to earn himself a deal for the new season and will give Donny more competition and depth in their midfield department.

New club

Gardner has told their website: “I’m buzzing to have finally signed. I’ve been training with the club for about four weeks now, so I’m happy to get a deal over the line and now I’m really looking forward to the start of the season.”

He was released by Wigan at the end of the last campaign despite helping them survive in League One.

Gardner moved to the DW Stadium in October last year and made 40 appearances for the North West side in the last campaign.

Career to date

The Mancunian midfielder had spells with Celtic, Crewe Alexandra, Droylsden and FC Halifax Town before Chesterfield signed him in 2014.

He became a key player for the Spirerites and played 110 games for them over four years under Paul Cook.

Gardner then played for Oldham Athletic from 2017 to 2019 and made 74 appearances for the League Two side.

The Latics let him go in 2019 and he ended up moving to Wigan after a brief spell at Salford City.

He is now at Doncaster and could make his debut today.