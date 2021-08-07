Barnsley could loan out striker George Miller again if he is not involved.

Barnsley have sent him away a couple of times over recent seasons and he may well head out the exit door again in the new campaign, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Miller, who is 22-years-old, is down the pecking order at Oakwell.

He has been loaned out to Bradford City and Scunthorpe United so far during his time in South Yorkshire.

Career to date

Miller signed for Barnsley in January 2019 from Middlesbrough but has only made eight appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Bolton-born attacker started his career at Bury and rose up through the academy of the Shakers before breaking into their first-team.

He went on to score eight goals in 32 games in all competitions before Middlesbrough lured him away from the North West in 2017.

Miller spent a couple of years on the books at the Riverside Stadium and played once for their senior side.

Boro ended up loaning him out to Wrexham, Bury and Bradford before Barnsley snapped him up on a permanent basis.

Thoughts

Miller needs to be playing regular football and Barnsley are not expected to offer him that this season.

He has experience of playing in both League One and League Two and would be a decent loan addition for a side in either of those divisions still needing attacking reinforcements.