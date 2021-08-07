Ipswich Town are still keen on Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson.

Ipswich Town continue to retain an interest in the Middlesbrough full-back, as detailed in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Coulson, who is 23-years-old, has been linked with a move to Portman Road in this transfer window.

Paul Cook’s side could still look to bring in another left-back to compete with new signing Matt Penney.

Read: Player released by Ipswich Town finds new club

Can’t leave at the moment

The East Anglian Daily Times have said that Ipswich are still interested in Coulson despite Boro boss Neil Warnock previously saying he isn’t in a position to let him leave right now due to injuries in his squad.

Coulson has been on the books at the Riverside Stadium for his whole career to date having risen up through the academy of the Championship side.

He signed his first professional contract in 2016 before loan spells away at St Mirren and Cambridge United to gain experience.

The left-sided player, who can operate at full-back or on the wing, has made 49 appearances for Boro altogether.

Coulson still has a couple of years left on his contract there.

Read: Ipswich Town joined by Swansea City in race for striker

East Anglia move?

Time will tell if Ipswich will be able to sign him in this transfer window.

They have had a busy transfer window under Paul Cook and will be eager to start the new season with a win today at home to newly promoted Morecambe.