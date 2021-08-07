Bolton Wanderers have signed Elias Kachunga following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.

Bolton Wanderers have handed a two-year deal to the attacker, as announced by their official club website.

Kachunga, who is 29-years-old, was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

He has been a free agent since the end of June but has found a new club now.

New home

The DR Congo international has said: “I’m really happy and excited to have signed for Bolton Wanderers.

“I’m a player who puts a lot of passion in my game and I will work very hard for this football club.

“I had really good talks with the gaffer and Chris (Markham – Technical Performance Director) and they explained what their plans for the club are.”

Kachunga struggled to make an impact at Sheffield Wednesday last season and scored just once in 29 appearances as they were relegated to the third tier.

Career to date

He started his career in Germany with Borussia Mönchengladbach and had loan spells away as a youngster with the likes of Vfl Osnabruck, Hertha Berlin and Paderborn.

Kachunga then joined the latter on a permanent basis before a spell at Inglostadt.

Huddersfield Town brought him to England in 2016 and he spent four years with the Terriers, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League under David Wagner in his first season.

Sheffield Wednesday signed him last summer but he has now moved to Bolton for a new challenge.