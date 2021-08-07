Swindon Town are keen on re-signing Louis Thompson following his departure from Norwich City.

Swindon Town are interested in bringing the midfielder back to the County Ground, as per a report by The News.

Thompson, who is 26-years-old, has been spending time on trial with League One side Portsmouth and they are believed to be keen on striking a deal with him for the new season.

However, the Robins are waiting in the wings if they fail to do so.

Thompson has spent the past season-and-a-half in League One on loan at MK Dons.

He was released by Norwich at the end of the last campaign and is currently weighing up his next move in the game.

Career to date

The ex-Wales youth international started his career at Swindon and rose up through their academy before going on to play 106 times for their first-team in all competitions.

Thompson was lured away from Wiltshire by Norwich in 2014 and has spent the past seven years on the books at Carrow Road.

He has only played 16 times for the Canaries in that time though and has also been loaned to Shrewsbury Town as well as MK Dons.

What next

It appears Thompson will have a club for the new season with a couple of options out there for him.

Portsmouth have been casting an eye over recent times whilst Swindon would have him back where it all began.