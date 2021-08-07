Hull City have secured the signing of Matthew Smith from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

Hull City have brought in the midfielder in time to play against Preston North End today, as announced by their official club website.

Smith, who is 21-years-old, caught the eye on loan at Doncaster Rovers last term.

He made 34 appearances for the League One side in all competitions and has now been rewarded with a Championship switch.

More competition and depth in midfield

Hull boss, Grant McCann, has said: “We are delighted to bring Matt to Hull City on a season-long loan deal.

“Matt is a very busy and energetic midfield player, but also a very good character. He loves to get on the ball and pass forward. He can play either as a number 8 or a number 6 and suits our style of play.”

The Tigers have been in the hunt for some more midfield reinforcements as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Smith has played at that level before and spent the 2019/20 season on loan at QPR and Charlton Athletic respectively.

Career to date

The Wales international started out in the academy at West Bromwich Albion before switching to Manchester City.

He has never made a senior appearance for the current Premier League champions but has had four loan spells away, with FC Twente in Holland being his first.

Smith has now linked up with Hull and is in line to make his debut this afternoon as they travel to Lancashire to take on Preston.