Derby County are keeping tabs on Manchester United midfielder James Garner.

Derby County are keeping an eye on the midfielder’s situation, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

Garner, who is 20-years-old, spent the second-half of last season with the Rams’ rivals Nottingham Forest on loan.

The England youth international is also on the radar of Sheffield United right now, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (01.08.21, pg. 59).

Tracking Premier League youngsters

Derbyshire Live say Derby are also tracking Manchester United defender Teden Mengi and Manchester City striker Liam Delap.

When asked whether he is keen on the Premier League trio, their boss Wayne Rooney said: “Have you been looking at my black book in my office! Of course we have been doing our homework.”

“Liam Delap is a player I really like. He has connections with Derby, he came through the Academy here. Whatever Manchester City are doing with Liam, we are on top of that also and with James Garner and Teden Mengi, different players from different clubs we are on top if it.

“Ultimately it is on those clubs to see us as a suitable club for their players to go to and develop, so we have to wait and see on those players.”

Garner’s career to date

Garner spent the first-half of last season with Watford before linking up with Nottingham Forest in January.

He was a hit at the City Ground and became a popular player among their fans.

The Birkenhead-born midfielder has risen up through Manchester United’s academy and made his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019.

Garner has since made five more appearances but may well be loaned out again.