Charlton Athletic start the new season at home to Sheffield Wednesday today.

Charlton Athletic welcome the newly relegated Owls to the Valley as Nigel Adkins prepares for his first full campaign in charge.

He took over from Lee Bowyer midway through last term and will have his sights set on guiding the Addicks to promotion.

The London club have managed to bring in five new signings in this transfer window.

Read: Charlton Athletic want Crewe Alexandra starlet but face competition

Ins and outs

Jayden Stockley and Akin Famewo have both returned to the club, whilst new faces Craig MacGillivray, Sean Clare and George Dobson have also come through the entrance door.

Charlton have also waved goodbye to a few players over recent months, including the likes of Darren Pratley, Andrew Shinnie, Ben Amos, Deji Oshilaja and Chuks Aneke.

Team news

Charlton will be without long-term absentee Jake Forster-Caskey, whilst Ben Purrington and Alex Gilbey are also ruled out.

Striker Ronnie Schwartz is back in training for Adkins’ side but today is expected to come too soon for him.

Predicted line-up-

Craig MacGillivray, Adam Matthews, Ryan Inniss, Akin Famewo, Chris Gunter, Sean Clare, George Dobson, Albie Morgan, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington

Comment: Charlton Athletic have ready-made replacement for Ashley Maynard-Brewer

Prediction

This is a tough start for Charlton as Sheffield Wednesday have been making some impressive signings over recent weeks. However, the Addicks themselves have some players who can hurt the Owls.

1-1 draw – Stockley to score.