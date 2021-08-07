Wigan Athletic kick off their Sky Bet League One campaign against Sunderland at the Stadium Of Light today.

It’s a fresh start for everyone at Wigan Athletic after a hectic twelve months, where Leam Richardson’s side will look to hit the ground running against fellow promotion favourites Sunderland.

It’s been a busy transfer window for the Latics after only having five players at the club under a professional contract at the end of last season. A mixture of signings that add experience and quality with academy players earning professional contracts has put Wigan in great shape for a promotion challenge in the up coming season, with more signings expected.

Injuries

Wigan don’t have any players named that definitely won’t be making the trip up north to the Stadium Of Light, however there’s a few players that may be a doubt after missing the final pre-season match against Preston North End last Friday:

Tom Pearce (Ankle)

Gwion Edwards (Back)

Jordan Cousins (Achilles)

Expected Wigan XI

Ben Amos

Tendayi Darikwa (Captain)

Jack Watmough

Adam Long

Tom Pearce (pending fitness test)

Max Power

Tom Naylor

Callum Lang

Will Keane

Stephen Humphrys

Charlie Wyke

How to watch

For those outside of the United Kingdom a stream of the game with match commentary is available via Latics TV for £10. Those in the United Kingdom can purchase an audio commentary of the match from Guy Clarke and Latics legend Tommy Gore for £4.50 via Latics TV.