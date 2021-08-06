Reporter Alan Nixon has provided an update on Charlton Athletic’s pursuit of Crewe Alexandra winger Charlie Kirk (see tweet below).

Want him … will pay … but another club is lurking too. https://t.co/3DTyyAgPNV — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 6, 2021

He says Charlton Athletic are keen on signing him and willing to pay a transfer fee for his services.

However, another club is lurking and could pose some competition.

Kirk, who is 23-years-old, was a target for the Addicks in the January transfer window and appears to be back on their radar now.

Update

Charlton kick-start the new season to home to Sheffield Wednesday but are still a few players short in their squad.

Kirk has been identified as a potential attacking signing and would be a shrewd addition if Nigel Adkins’ side are able to bat away interest from elsewhere to lure him to London.

He has been a key player for fellow third tier side Crewe over the past few seasons and the fact that there is interest in him from elsewhere is not really a surprise.

Academy graduate

Kirk has risen up through the academy of the Cheshire side and has made 203 appearances for their first-team so far in his career, chipping in with 32 goals.

He played a key role in David Artell’s sides’ promotion from League Two last year and adapted well to the step up to League One last term.

Charlton have brought in five players so far this summer and have been patient with their recruitment.