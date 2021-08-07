Preston North End kick off their Championship season on Saturday afternoon against the current League One champions Hull City at Deepdale.

North Ends’ new head coach Frankie McAvoy will be looking for the best possible start to his first ever job in management. Hull will also be looking to get off to a positive start in the Championship as their last stint in the division ended in disaster.

The only absentee in the Preston squad through injury is the former Rotherham full-back Matthew Olosunde who signed for North End following the expiration of his deal at the Yorkshire club in the summer. Olosunde continues his rehabilitation from a minor Achilles injury which will only keep him out for a few weeks.

Expected line up

Here is how we expect Preston to line up against Hull on Saturday afternoon:

Iversen

Van den Berg

Storey

Lindsay

Hughes

Cunningham

Ledson

Whiteman

Johnson

Riis

Evans

Earlier in the week, it would’ve been expected that Declan Rudd would start in goal for Preston but since then, North End have re-signed the Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen who enjoyed a very successful five months with the club last season.

How to watch

Unfortunately, Preston v Hull is a fixture which fans can’t watch from home as the fixture will not be airing live on iFollow.