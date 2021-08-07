Preston fans’ guide to Hull City clash – Injuries, predicted line up, how to watch
Preston North End kick off their Championship season on Saturday afternoon against the current League One champions Hull City at Deepdale.
North Ends’ new head coach Frankie McAvoy will be looking for the best possible start to his first ever job in management. Hull will also be looking to get off to a positive start in the Championship as their last stint in the division ended in disaster.
The only absentee in the Preston squad through injury is the former Rotherham full-back Matthew Olosunde who signed for North End following the expiration of his deal at the Yorkshire club in the summer. Olosunde continues his rehabilitation from a minor Achilles injury which will only keep him out for a few weeks.
Expected line up
Here is how we expect Preston to line up against Hull on Saturday afternoon:
Iversen
Van den Berg
Storey
Lindsay
Hughes
Cunningham
Ledson
Whiteman
Johnson
Riis
Evans
Earlier in the week, it would’ve been expected that Declan Rudd would start in goal for Preston but since then, North End have re-signed the Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen who enjoyed a very successful five months with the club last season.
How to watch
Unfortunately, Preston v Hull is a fixture which fans can’t watch from home as the fixture will not be airing live on iFollow.