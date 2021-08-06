Charlton Athletic have today allowed goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer to head out on loan to Ross County, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have given him the green light to go and get some first-team under his belt in the Scottish Premiership.

The Addicks have delved into the transfer window to sign Craig MacGillivray and some may question whether they need back-up now.

However, they have youngster Nathan Harness waiting in the wings now and he will be ready to step up to become their number two for the new season.

Read: Charlton Athletic without four first-team for tomorrow’s clash against Sheffield Wednesday

Ready for his chance

Harness, who is 21-years-old, has been given a few outings over pre-season which shows he is a player who Nigel Adkins trusts.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Addicks but has been a regular for their development side since they snapped him up in 2019.

Career to date

The stopper started his career in the academy at Ipswich Town before spells at Stevenage and Dunstable Town.

He was actually spotted by Charlton whilst he was on trial at West Ham United.

Harness has been loaned out to non-league duo Welling United and Billericay Town during his time at the Valley and could now be in line to become their second choice.

Read: Charlton Athletic owner sends message before Sheffield Wednesday clash

New season

Making him number two to MacGillivray would save the club some cash.

Charlton have Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow as they look to kick-start the new season with a win.