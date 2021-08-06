Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has given some early team news ahead of their season opener against Fulham this weekend.

Middlesbrough face a tough task as they travel to Championship favourites Fulham on Sunday in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Warnock will have been hoping to have a fully fit squad to choose from, although that may not be the case.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Warnock revealed that two new signings could miss out against the Cottagers. One through injury and one due to needing international clearance.

Martin Payero joined from Argentine outfit Atletico Banfield this week, whereas Sammy Ameobi signed as a free agent following his release from fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest earlier in the window.

“We’re waiting on the [international] clearance for Martin so that’s obviously a priority for us at the moment,” said Warnock.

“He came in yesterday and met a few of the lads and he’ll train with everyone this morning.

“Sammy unfortunately has a problem with his knee that keeps flaring up. He’s no nearer to being fit than he was three or four weeks ago.”

Both players haven’t featured in pre-season for Boro. Payero did play in Argentina’s bid for Olympic gold in Tokyo this summer, although they ultimately fell short.

All of the club’s other summer signings are in line to play against Marco Silva’s side however. Joe Lumley, Lee Peltier, Matt Crooks, and Uche Ikpeazu are all fit and will want to get their Middlesbrough careers up and running.

Elsewhere, there are doubts surrounding the fitness of left-back Marc Bola and attacking-midfielder Marcus Tavernier.

On Bola, Warnock explained that they would have to ‘play it by ear’, whilst Tavernier’s carrying ‘a little knock but he’s not far away’.

Thoughts

Payero and Ameobi are two players that would offer Middlesbrough something different to what they already have.

But if the former does not receive international clearance in time, Warnock does have plenty of central midfielders at his disposal to deputise. The most likely to feature in his place in a more advanced midfield position is Crooks.

However, Boro are lacking in wide areas and Ameobi would have been a useful player to use to peg Fulham back and also to counter if needed. But if the Teessiders start with the 3-5-2 formation they opted for in pre-season, it does mean they won’t necessarily need attacking wingers on Sunday.