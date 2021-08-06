Middlesbrough have not given squad numbers to Hayden Coulson, Sam Folarin, Stephen Walker, and Hayden Hackney.

Middlesbrough gave all four players a squad number last season, but the club’s recent announcement saw their names not included.

There have been rumours circulating surrounding the future of left-back Hayden Coulson. He has been linked with a loan switch to League One side Ipswich Town, although nothing has come to fruition as of yet.

Similarly, manager Neil Warnock spoke out ahead of the summer window about the importance of youngsters heading out on temporary deals to attain playing time. One player he was asked about previously was Sam Folarin. The winger made his Boro debut last season and impressed in his cameo appearances.

Hayden Hackney was thrown into the mix last season, but does face plenty of competition in his position. In the centre of midfield there are the likes of Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier, Matt Crooks, and Connor Malley to contend with.

Stephen Walker spent the latter half of the last campaign out on loan at Crewe Alexandra. He could again be shipped out if an offer comes along.

Thoughts

Folarin and Hackney’s absence from the squad list certainly makes sense. There are several players ahead of them in the pecking order in their positions and the lack of playing time at senior level means they will benefit heavily from loan deals away from the Riverside.

However, Warnock is actively looking for a ‘left-sided player’ this summer, yet it makes sense to keep hold of Coulson until that player is found.

Another position they are prioritising is a striker. With Akpom looking likely to depart, they would have Uche Ikpeazu as their only natural centre-forward. Therefore, Walker could be used as a back-up if needed.