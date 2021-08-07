Milton Keynes Dons travel to the University of Bolton Stadium today, for the opening fixture of their 2021/22 Sky Bet League One campaign against Ian Evatt’s newly promoted Bolton Wanderers.

Here’s our MK Dons fans’ guide with everything you need to know ahead of today’s clash:

MK Dons will be managed by their 37-year-old captain Dean Lewington following the departure of Russell Martin earlier this week. He has been assisted in his preparations for Saturday’s tie by his father, former England and Crystal Palace assistant Ray Lewington. It will be a tough test for the interim coaching team at MK Dons, with Bolton aspiring to gain back-to-back promotion.

Injuries

MK Dons will be without Josh McEachran (Covid-19) and Max Watters (ankle) for their trip to Bolton.

Andrew Fisher (ankle) is back in training but after an injury kept him out for the whole of pre-season, it is unclear whether he will be fit enough to feature – the results of his fitness test yesterday are undisclosed.

David Kasumu has not been seen in training this week, after Toby Lock, writer for the MK Citizen, tweeted that the 21-year-old midfielder was suffering from muscular soreness after Saturday’s Carabao Cup clash at Bournemouth.

Fisher's a maybe, Watters is out, but otherwise a full squad for Lewie tomorrow. #MKDonshttps://t.co/f8KGuVDOUg — Toby Lock (@Citizen_Toby) August 6, 2021

Predicted MK Dons XI

[1] Andrew Fisher, [2] Tennai Watson, [5] Warren O’Hora, [6] Harry Darling(c), [8] David Kasumu, [9] Scott Twine, [10] Mohamed Eisa, [11] Charlie Brown, [15] Aden Baldwin, [17] Matt O’Riley, [21] Daniel Harvie.

How to watch

If you are unable to attend the game in person, audio is available on iFollow MK Dons and can be bought as either an Audio Match Pass or part of the Audio Season Pass. Fans outside of the UK are able to purchase a match pass to watch the game.