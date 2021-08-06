MK Dons are considering Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley as a potential replacement for Russell Martin, it has been claimed.

Following Russell Martin’s switch to Swansea City, MK Dons are in the market for a new manager.

The League One side have enjoyed a successful summer in the transfer window, but the loss of Martin so close to the start of the new season has come as a blow to their preparations.

MK will be looking to waste as little time as possible in their hunt for a new boss and now, it has been claimed they are considering 36-year-old Stephen Bradley.

As per a report from the Irish Independent, Bradley is among the contenders for the vacant role at Stadium:MK.

The former Arsenal youngster has been mentioned as a genuine option for MK, so awaits to be seen if they firm up their interest with an approach.

Who is Stephen Bradley?

Bradley has spent his entire coaching career with Shamrock.

He started as assistant manager with the Irish club, acting as number two to Pat Fenlon and Trevor Croly before stepping up to the manager’s role on a caretaker basis.

The Dublin-born boss then took up the role permanently in 2016 and has remained there since. Transfermarkt has his win percentage at an impressive 1.93 after 173 games.

Similarities with Martin

Both Bradley and Martin have tactical similarities, operating with similar three-at-the-back formations.

A move for someone with similar tactics to Martin would be wise, having spent the entire summer recruiting for the new Swansea boss’ system.