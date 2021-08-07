AFC Wimbledon kick off their League One campaign at Doncaster Rovers today.

AFC Wimbledon narrowly avoided relegation into League Two last season. They claimed a 19th-place finish in the final third tier table having seen Glynn Hodges replaced by Mark Robinson in January.

The Dons will be keen to get the 2021/22 season off to a flying start at the Keepmoat Stadium with Robinson’s youthful side hunting their first win at that ground on their fifth attempt – Rovers were looking good for a top-six push in the last League One campaign until Darren Moore’s departure, but went on to finish in an uninspiring 14th-place.

The South London side only have a few injury worries coming through pre-season relatively unharmed. New signing Dapo Mebude will not be in the squad as hhe still recovering from a niggle picked up before his arrival from Watford. Will Nightingale is a doubt as has only played 45 minutes in pre-season but could be in contention for selection.

For Doncaster, the biggest miss will be striker Fejiri Okenabirhie who scored nine last term, and is set to be out into December. Another striker Jordy Hiwula will miss Saturday with a long-term ankle injury along with winger Jon Taylor.

Expected AFC Wimbledon line up:

Tzanev, Lawrence, Nightingale, Heneghan, Guinness-Walker, Marsh, Woodyard, Assal, Rudoni, McCormick, Palmer.

How to watch:

Audio commentary will be available via both clubs iFollow channels, but video streaming is only for international fans.