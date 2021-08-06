Hartlepool United have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Jonny Mitchell following his departure from Derby County.

Earlier this summer, Derby County confirmed their decision to let goalkeeper Jonny Mitchell depart at the end of his contract.

Having made his way through the Rams’ youth ranks and into the senior squad, Mitchell was unable to break into the starting 11 at Pride Park.

Much of his time with Derby was spent out on loan, but his release has provided him with the chance to start a new chapter in his career.

Now, it has been confirmed that the 26-year-old has sealed a move to League Two new boys Hartlepool United.

He joins the Pools on a free transfer, bolstering Dave Challinor’s options in between the sticks. The League Two side confirmed the deal on their official club website, making him their seventh addition of the summer.

Competition for a starting role

Mitchell will be battling with 25-year-old Ben Killip and Hartlepool United academy graduate Brad Young for a spot in Challinor’s starting squad.

Middlesbrough youngster Brad James started for the club for much of last season, but it was Killip who played the majority of games. In his 29 National League outings, the former Chelsea and Norwich City youngster kept 13 clean sheets.

Mitchell’s EFL experience

Despite only managing five senior appearances for Derby, Mitchell picked up a solid amount of Football League experience out on loan.

Since breaking into senior football, the former Newcastle United academy man has spent time on loan with Northampton Town, Macclesfield Town, Shrewsbury Town, Oxford United and Luton Town.