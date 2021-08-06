Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed the club are looking to send winger Dion Pereira out on loan this summer.

Last May, Luton Town moved to recruit Dion Pereira on a free transfer. The Hatters brought the young winger in following his departure from MLS side Atlanta United, but he has struggled to make an impact since joining.

Following his move to Kenilworth Road, Pereira has made only one appearance for Nathan Jones’ first-team.

The 22-year-old came off the bench in the final game of last season, playing four minutes of Luton’s 3-1 loss to Queens Park Rangers.

Now, Jones has confirmed the club’s plans for Pereira ahead of the new season.

As quoted by Luton Today, the Hatters boss confirmed that the club are looking to find a place for the former Watford youngster to join on loan before the transfer window ends at the end of the month.

“Yes, definitely,” he said.

“Dion needs a loan.”

With Luton looking to send Pereira out on a temporary stint, it will be interesting to see where the winger is plying his trade come the end of the month.

Pereira’s career to date

The attacker made his breakthrough with Watford, featuring twice for the Hornets’ senior side after coming through their youth ranks.

He left Vicarage Road in January 2019 to join Atlanta and went on to spend the next year with the club. Across all competitions, he managed 21 appearances for the MLS side, chipping in with three assists in the process.

What are his chances of a Luton breakthrough?

Given that Pereira is being lined up for a loan move away, it seems he won’t be in Jones’ starting 11 just yet.

However, Jones was full of praise for the winger, stating he has been really impressed with him so far. A loan move could be the perfect chance for the youngster to kick his EFL career into action.